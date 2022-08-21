The Vikings emerged from the U.S. Bank Stadium tunnel on Saturday night with nearly all of their starters in baseball caps, set to watch the team's reserves play the San Francisco 49ers' backups in a half-empty stadium.

Nothing the Vikings' fans saw in a 17-7 loss to the 49ers on Saturday night, their only home preseason game of 2022, might ultimately matter that much. Little about it could have felt terribly encouraging.

The Vikings gained just 53 yards in the second half and turned the ball over three times (two on Kellen Mond interceptions, one on a fumbled Ihmir Smith-Marsette punt return). They went just 2-for-11 on third down, and gave up 225 yards to the 49ers in the second half, while losing second-round pick Andrew Booth to an ankle injury.

Minnesota's final preseason game, before its Sept. 11 opener against the Packers, is in Denver next Saturday night.

After two days of joint practices with the 49ers that coach Kevin O'Connell said "take the place of some of those preseason games where you're exposed to a little more injury," the Vikings kept 27 players out of Saturday's game. Based on the Vikings' current depth chart, defensive end Armon Watts was the only projected starter to suit up (though rookie Ed Ingram, who is listed as the No. 2 right guard but got first-team work in practice this week, started the game).

The 49ers took the same approach as the Vikings, sitting 27 players after the two joint practices last week. Both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo did not play, leaving Nate Sudfeld to start at quarterback while Mond got the first snaps for the Vikings.

Mond drew praise from O'Connell on Sunday after throwing two second-half touchdown passess against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and the Vikings entered Saturday night hoping to see more development from their second-year quarterback. But after hitting throws of 11 and 16 yards — stepping up and escaping the pocket before finding Bisi Johnson on the latter play — Mond missed two throws, including one that led to the Vikings' first turnover of the preseason.

He overthrew Johnson downfield, and two plays later, Mond stayed in the pocket and threw with pressure in his face that caused him to shorten his delivery. His pass floated short of Johnson on another out route, and the 49ers' George Odum intercepted the pass.

Mond finished 10 of 20 for 82 yards and the two interceptions. Sean Mannion went 10-for-15 for 65 yards, leading the Vikings on their only touchdown drive near the end of the first half with connections to Trishton Jackson and Smith-Marsette, who gained 8 yards on an underneath route to pick up a first down at the 49ers' 3. Ty Chandler punched the ball into the end zone on the next play, behind blocks from Ingram and Austin Schlottmann, to put the Vikings up 7-3 with 1:39 left in the first half.

Robbie Gould's field goal made it 7-6 Vikings after two quarters. The Vikings would not get a first down after halftime until Mond hit Jake Bargas for 14 yards with less than four minutes to play.

The 49ers outgained the Vikings 138-5 in the third quarter, and put the game away with a Gould field goal at the 4:09 mark in the fourth quarter. Mond's final throw of the night was also intercepted; he floated a deep ball for Jalen Nailor near the Vikings' end zone, and San Francisco safety Tayler Hawkins undercut the throw.

Veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, who had two sacks on Sunday, used Saturday night to further his case for a roster spot. McGill had 1 1⁄ 2 sacks, nearly posting another one in the second half and making himself a disruptive presence in the middle of the Vikings' line throughout the night.

The Vikings' cautious approach with their starters didn't leave them without a concerning medical moment; cornerback Booth limped off the field in the second quarter, and was ruled out after an examination in the Vikings' medical tent, though it appeared Booth had only rolled his ankle and avoided a more serious injury.