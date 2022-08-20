Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said this week that joint practices for many teams have all but replaced preseason action.

Following two joint sessions against the 49ers at TCO Performance Center, O'Connell sat nearly every projected starter during Saturday's 17-7 preseason loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Every starter on offense watched from the sideline — quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Jesse Davis and right tackle Brian O'Neill, and tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt.

Much of the starting defense also took a seat in edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks, defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips, cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler and Chandon Sullivan, and safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum.

The only projected starter to play was defensive lineman Armon Watts, who has lined up with the first-team defense in its base 3-4 personnel throughout training camp.

"The old standard of 'Hey, the starters play the first quarter of the first preseason game, and then maybe into the second quarter in the second, and then into the third quarter in the third. I don't want to speak for anybody, but that's really not the case anymore," O'Connell said this week. "Now these joint practices give you the repetition and the volume you need to get guys those game reps without necessarily needing to be tackled to the ground every snap."

Four injured Vikings were sidelined in tight end Irv Smith Jr. (thumb) receiver Dan Chisena (leg), guard/center Chris Reed (elbow) and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor (hand).

The 49ers also rested most starters, including quarterback Trey Lance, tight end George Kittle, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Rookies start; Booth injured

The rookie class, including five starters in safety Lewis Cine, corners Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, guard Ed Ingram and linebacker Brian Asamoah, shared growing pains and big moments.

Cine, the 32nd overall pick, was in tight coverage when he watched 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld thread a 19-yard pass to tight end Tyler Kroft. Booth, a second-round pick who started, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ingram, also a second-round pick, surrendered a third-down sack by 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Asamoah and Evans were heavily involved in run support, including a fourth-down tackle for a loss by Evans and a 1-yard loss forced by Asamoah. Evans, a fourth-round pick, led all defenders with nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Uneven special teams

Punters Jordan Berry and Ryan Wright alternated punts as they continued the preseason competition. Both punters downed attempts inside the 20-yard line, but Berry botched a kick from his own end zone for 37 yards allowing San Francisco to start a drive in Vikings territory.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette remained a volatile option at punt returner. He failed to corral one that bounced and rolled out of bounds for a 56-yard punt. He then fumbled on a return in the second quarter. Smith-Marsette, who had four catches for 27 yards, had his longest return go 14 yards.

