The Vikings' final victory of the year, a 37-35 win over the Lions on Sunday, means they'll lose their chance at a top 10 pick in this year's draft. But they'll also be able to say they still haven't gone through a 10-loss season under coach Mike Zimmer.

Minnesota finished the year at 7-9 with the victory in a back-and-forth game at Ford Field, putting together three second-half scoring drives, including a decisive touchdown drive after Adrian Peterson's first TD against his former team.

Justin Jefferson finished with 133 yards on nine catches, breaking Randy Moss' rookie record for receiving yards and finishing with exactly 1,400 for the year. His total surpassed Anquan Boldin's 1,377 yards in 2003 for the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. The NFL Record and Fact Book considers the 1,473 yards Bill Groman posted for the Houston Oilers in the AFL's inaugural 1960 season as the overall record.

With Dalvin Cook not playing after the death of his father, James, this week, Alexander Mattison carried 21 times for 95 yards, finishing with another 50 receiving yards and a 28-yard receiving touchdown that featured an impressive cut from the third-year back.

Kirk Cousins continued his stellar play in his home state, completing 28 of his 40 passes for 405 yards and three scores. He ran for what turned out to be the winning score after a dubious penalty gave the Vikings new life on the goal line.

The Lions denied the Vikings on three goal-to-go runs at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but an official called a roughing-the-passer penalty for what appeared to be a routine tackle on Tracy Walker's fourth-down sack. The penalty gave the Vikings a first down at the Lions' 1, and Cousins scored from a yard out on the Vikings' sixth goal-to-go play of the drive.

The Lions managed to score on their next drive, but only after a replay review overturned Stafford's 38-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones, ruling the receiver hadn't maintained possession all the way to the ground with an interpretation of the catch rule that seemed to have been retired.

Detroit was able to find the end zone after the overturned call, but Stafford's two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, and the Vikings were able to run out the clock in the game's final minutes.

After shutting out the Buccaneers in the first quarter on Dec. 13, the Vikings gave up scores in their final 15 quarters of the year, allowing 146 points in that time.

Ben Goessling did not travel to Detroit. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.