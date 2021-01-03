DETROIT — Justin Jefferson made history at the end of a pandemic-riddled season, in a shuttered city,in front of seats either empty or filled with cardboard, in a meaningless game against a woeful opponent.

What we'll remember most once American life returns to normal is that Jefferson made history.

The circumstances don't much matter. Whatever else went wrong or sideways this year for the Minnesota Vikings, their first-round selection of Jefferson proved to be prescient and perhaps job-preserving.

On Sunday, Jefferson broke the Super Bowl-era record for rookie receiving yards, catching nine passes for133 yards in the Vikings' 37-35 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson finished his season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards. Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers produced 1,473 yards in 1960. Pre-merger statistics should not be recognized as NFL records.

Before passing Anquan Boldin's NFL mark of 1,377 rookie yards, set in 2003, Jefferson surpassed Randy Moss' Vikings record of 1,313.

That raised two questions:

Is Jefferson the NFL offensive rookie of the year? Did Jefferson have a better rookie season than Moss?

The former is easier to answer than the latter.

Jefferson's primary competition for the offensive rookie award is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert is a wonderful player, but the only reason to choose him over Jefferson would be valuation of the position he plays, not his performance.

Herbert produced big numbers. He did not produce historic numbers.

Jefferson did, surpassing not just Moss and Boldin but every rookie receiver who would wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Comparing Jefferson as a rookie to Moss is more difficult.

Moss joined an excellent offensive team and played opposite a Hall of Fame receiver in Cris Carter. He was used primarily as a deep route runner, and he excelled, producing 19.7 yards per catch and 17 touchdowns. Jefferson produced 15.9 yards per catch and seven touchdowns.

Jefferson was a more complete receiver this season, excelling on all kinds of routes, so he wound up with more catches and the record.

Does that mean he was a better rookie than Moss?

No. Moss elevated a good team to Super Bowl-quality. He prompted the entire division to begin drafting bigger, more athletic cornerbacks to contain him. He made catches that perhaps no other receiver in league history could have made.

Jefferson was more productive, but Moss could have set an unattainable record if the 1998 Vikings had used him differently.

Here's another question:

If the Vikings hadn't taken Jefferson, or if another team had, would they be facing an offseason overhaul?

Without Jefferson, this team may have finished with double-digit losses. They wouldn't be able to pretend they are close to being a contender.

Rick Spielman's pick of Jefferson may have saved his job, and Mike Zimmer's.