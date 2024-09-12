Vikings host 49ers after decisive opening wins for each team, carrying 7-game home win streak vs. SF

The 49ers seek their fifth 2-0 start since 2010. They went to the Super Bowl following three of the previous four 2-0 starts in 2023, 2019 and 2012. … San Francisco had eight straight scoring drives in Week 1 for the first time since at least 1978, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. … 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had his 20th career TD run in Week 1, the most for any player since 1960 who is primarily a WR. … San Francisco QB Brock Purdy failed to throw a TD pass against the Jets, for just the third time in 22 career regular-season starts. … Jake Moody tied a 49ers franchise record with six made FGs last week, including two from at least 50 yards. … San Francisco LT Trent Williams allowed no pressures on 33 pass blocking snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. … 49ers LB Fred Warner had his 12th career forced fumble last week, the second most in franchise history behind Patrick Willis (16). … The 49ers controlled the ball for 38:40 in the opener, second best in the NFL in Week 1. … San Francisco is 34-3 since the start of the 2019 season when winning the turnover margin. ... Darnold, who was the backup to Purdy with the 49ers last season, had a 113.2 passer rating in the opener for his second-best mark in five years. The only one better (121.4) came in Week 15 in 2022 with Carolina against Detroit. ... Jefferson needs four receptions to pass Julio Jones (64 games) and Jarvis Landry (64) as the third-fastest player to reach 400 catches. Michael Thomas (56) and Odell Beckham Jr. (61) were the fastest. Jefferson has played in 61 regular-season games. ... With 42 receiving yards, Jefferson will tie Lance Alworth (62 games) as the fastest player to reach 6,000 receiving yards. The next-closest player was Julio Jones (64). ... The Vikings averaged 78 yards per scoring drive in Week 1, the best in the NFL. ... Vikings RB Aaron Jones had 94 yards on 14 rushes in his debut, ending his streak of five straight games with 100-plus rushing yards that finished his 2023 season with the Packers. ... Jones had two catches for 15 yards in the opener and has topped 100-plus yards from scrimmage in six straight games, the longest active streak in the league. ... The Vikings had five sacks in Week 1, including two by backup OLB Patrick Jones II. ... Vikings S Harrison Smith had his 35th career interception in the opener, the most among active players. ... Van Ginkel had a sack and an interception return for a TD in his debut for the Vikings.