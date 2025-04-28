Bucks confirm Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon

MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon, confirming the Milwaukee Bucks' worst fears after the seven-time all-NBA guard was helped off the court Sunday night.
The Bucks announced the severity of Lillard's injury after he had an MRI on Monday.
The injury knocks Lillard out for the rest of the postseason and could put his status for next season in doubt as well. When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals, he ended up missing the entire 2019-20 season.
The Bucks had been bracing for this outcome after Milwaukee's 129-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. Milwaukee trails the Indiana Pacers 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday at Indianapolis.
Lillard's injury occurred in his third game since coming back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
''This is a tough one, honestly,'' Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after Sunday's game. ''Blood clot, followed by this. It's just tough. That's why you have teammates and family around him. He's just such a great freaking dude, on a basketball level, but more importantly as a teammate and a father and all that stuff.''
Lillard, 34, was behind the 3-point line around the top of the key midway through the first quarter when the ball bounced toward him. Lillard used his left hand to tip the ball toward teammate Gary Trent Jr., then went down and grabbed the lower part of his left leg. He continued to sit on the floor as play resumed on the other end of the court.
When Lillard got up, he couldn't put weight on his left leg. He eventually was helped off the court and into the locker room.