Vikings film review: Rushing attack searching for big plays, touchdowns to help Sam Darnold

“We really didn’t get close enough to attempt to run the ball in the end zone unless you’re going to get a bigger [play],” coordinator Wes Phillips said. “Honestly, we felt like within the game there were some plays where if we’re just a little bit better in an area or two than those plays were close to being a 20-yard, a 30-yard run. And that’s where we’ve got to get to if a team wants to put a shell over the top of it. ... We felt like we were close, but we just got to be a little bit better there and make teams think twice about playing shell the whole game.”