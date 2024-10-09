The Vikings are just one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. They’ve gotten impressive performances across the board from edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel’s interceptions returned for touchdowns to kicker Will Reichard’s 25 consecutive made kicks to begin his NFL career. But not everything has been pretty. And football players get into hot and cold streaks just like any other sport, so let’s take a look at who’s trending up and who’s trending down entering the Vikings’ bye week.
Vikings film review: Three players trending up, three trending down at the bye week
Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and right tackle Brian O’Neill are among the Vikings playing their best entering the bye week. But that can’t be said for everybody.
Three up
Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard
Van Ginkel gets all the attention. But only one NFL defender, the Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, has pressured quarterbacks more than Greenard (29 pressures) through five weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. Greenard was everywhere against the New York Jets, tying his season high with seven pressures on Aaron Rodgers, including three hits. Greenard has four sacks in five games, which manages to undersell the impact he’s had. The 27-year-old, highest-paid defender in this Vikings defense has lived up to the four-year, $76 million contract he signed in March. He has the quickest acceleration at the snap and a deep bag of pass-rush moves. He’s also an impactful run defender, with two stops among his three tackles Sunday. It’s a win for the front office, too, since Greenard’s $19 million per year is less than the $24.5 million that Danielle Hunter got from the Houston Texans.
--
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.
This week marked the Vikings’ best tackling effort so far this season, according to PFF, which assigned just four misses in 72 defensive snaps. None were by Pace, the second-year linebacker who has been one of the best tacklers since walking into the Vikings starting lineup as an undrafted rookie. Pace returned from a two-game absence Sunday and was a menace against the Jets run game. He racked up three stops in 10 run snaps. He also sacked Rodgers and remains one of the team’s best blitzers. He was flagged for roughing the kicker on a Jets punt, but it was a questionable 15-yard penalty that awarded a first down. The play looked as if it might’ve warranted the 5-yard variety of running into the kicker. In the video below, you’ll see a two-play sample of Pace’s effectiveness as a run defender.
--
Right tackle Brian O’Neill
O’Neill, the team captain, appeared nearly flawless while corralling Jets edge rushers Will McDonald, who had a nice spin move to get a sack against Christian Darrisaw, and Michael Clemons. O’Neill’s seventh Vikings season has been one of his best so far, looking well past the Achilles injury in January 2023 that seemed to affect him last season. He’s the only Vikings offensive lineman who hasn’t allowed a sack, according to PFF, and he’s sticking to defenders in the run game. In the three-play sample below, you’ll see O’Neill handle McDonald’s spin move and Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ power rush, as well as pick up a D-line twist that aimed to get the edge on him.
--
Three down
Quarterback Sam Darnold
Darnold is off to a successful start in Minnesota, but the last two games have not been his best efforts. He committed five turnover-worthy plays against the Green Bay Packers and the Jets after having just two in the first three games. He didn’t hang in the pocket very well, perhaps affected by the gut shot early in the game from Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt, a former Vikings third-round pick. The Jets have a very strong defense, ranking No. 1 in yards per play allowed through five weeks. Their corners, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, are particularly good. So there aren’t many great windows to throw the ball. But Darnold missed open opportunities like a third-down attempt to wide receiver Jordan Addison that was simply a bad ball. There was also the interception Darnold sailed over Addison’s head. And Justin Jefferson was left open on a longer-developing play that could’ve been thrown with anticipation from Darnold, who fled the pocket. In the video below, you’ll see all three of those plays.
“The thing that was frustrating was as you look back on it, there were some opportunities in the pass game,” coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday. “Whether an open guy down the field and if we can give a maximum opportunity for yards after catch maybe a couple of those plays have a chance to be bigger gains or maybe even touchdowns. And then when you are attacking the top shelf sometimes, it’s not necessarily always the top shelf, it may be Johnny Mundt on a crossing route. ... But it’s an all 11 thing. The protection’s got to hold up against a good front. It’s the details; the [receiver’s] release plans against tight coverages.”
--
Right guard Ed Ingram
Ingram, a 2022 second-round pick, has started 38 of 40 possible games since arriving to the Vikings. Perhaps those days should be numbered with guard Dalton Risner expected to return this season from injured reserve. If Risner’s back injury is healed, he should be an upgrade over Ingram, who continues to be a liability in his third NFL season. According to PFF: Ingram allowed the most pressures of any guard as a rookie, the sixth-most pressures in 2023, and so far the second-most pressures through five weeks this season. He doesn’t see the field well. He’s a consistent liability against D-line twists. And he can still get beaten very quickly. You’ll see examples in the video below.
--
Cornerback/special teamer Akayleb Evans
Evans, a 2022 fourth-round pick, started 15 games last season at cornerback, but he has been relegated to a special teams and depth role this year. He had a great play as a punt gunner in the Week 4 win at Green Bay, corralling Packers returner Keisean Nixon for a 1-yard gain in the fourth quarter. However, Evans was pulled in London and replaced by wide receiver Trent Sherfield on the punt team. This came after he missed Jets returner Xavier Gipson, leading to a 31-yard return before halftime. Then Evans clipped the Jets returner during a fair catch, drawing an interference penalty. Evans was tabbed to replace cornerback NaJee Thompson, a standout punt gunner who underwent knee surgery this summer.
