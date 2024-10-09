Darnold is off to a successful start in Minnesota, but the last two games have not been his best efforts. He committed five turnover-worthy plays against the Green Bay Packers and the Jets after having just two in the first three games. He didn’t hang in the pocket very well, perhaps affected by the gut shot early in the game from Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt, a former Vikings third-round pick. The Jets have a very strong defense, ranking No. 1 in yards per play allowed through five weeks. Their corners, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, are particularly good. So there aren’t many great windows to throw the ball. But Darnold missed open opportunities like a third-down attempt to wide receiver Jordan Addison that was simply a bad ball. There was also the interception Darnold sailed over Addison’s head. And Justin Jefferson was left open on a longer-developing play that could’ve been thrown with anticipation from Darnold, who fled the pocket. In the video below, you’ll see all three of those plays.