Running back Dalvin Cook returned to TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, ending his quarantine after six days following a positive COVID-19 test. The Vikings' star will be available to play Sunday at Green Bay.

Cook's return will likely be among many leaguewide expedited by recently updated protocols negotiated between the NFL and NFLPA this week, which follow CDC guidelines that recently shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 to five days.

Unvaccinated players were previously required to quarantine for at least 10 days, which meant Cook couldn't have tested out of the previous protocols until Saturday at the earliest.

Practice squad cornerback Tye Smith was also cleared to return.

Defensive end Patrick Jones became the newest addition Wednesday, leaving four players in quarantine, including guard Oli Udoh, quarterback Sean Mannion and tackle Rashod Hill.

Since Udoh is vaccinated, Zimmer said the Vikings can get him back "quickly." New protocols still require two negative tests before returning, but they no longer need to be taken a day apart.

If Mannion, who tested positive Sunday, isn't cleared to suit up against the Packers, third-round rookie Kellen Mond would again be the backup. The Vikings re-signed quarterback Kyle Sloter this week, prompting the question who would be the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins.

"Well, I haven't seen Sloter practice yet," Zimmer said, "so I would assume Mond."

Zimmer spoke with defensive coordinator Andre Patterson on Wednesday morning and said he's "feeling better" after testing positive last week and dealing with COVID-related symptoms. Patterson remains away from the team.

"I'm hopeful that he's back [Thursday]," Zimmer said.