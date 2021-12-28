Quarterback Kyle Sloter, who was with the Vikings for two seasons without taking a regular season snap, has returned to Minnesota.

Sloter, who was on Las Vegas' practice squad this season, was with the Vikings during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and was cut at the end of training camp in 2019.

The 6-5, 220-pounder was claimed by the Vikings after he was waived by Denver as a rookie out of Northern Colorado in 2017. He was active for six games that season, but did not play.

After he was cut by the Vikings, he was with the Arizona, Detroit and Chicago practice squads. He was a converted wide receiver who started his college career at Southern Mississippi and played only one season of quarterback at Northern Colorado.

Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion is sidelined because of COVID-19 as the team prepares for Sunday night's game in Green Bay.

The Vikings also added offensive tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad. The 6-7, 311-pounder was released from the Falcons practice squad on Dec. 7. He was a fourth-round pick by New Orleans in 2018 out of Florida State, where he played with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

In addition to the Saints and Falcons, Leonard also has been on the practice squads of the Rams, Cardinals, Texans and the Washington Football Team.

The Vikings have two offensive linemen, Oli Udoh and Rashod Hill, out because of COVID-19.

The Vikings cut two players, tight end Brandon Dillon and wide receiver Damion Ratley, from the practice squad.