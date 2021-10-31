Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tested his injured calf in a pregame workout over two hours before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the star passer will not play against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Cooper Rush will get his first NFL start for Dallas after taking most of the practice reps. Prescott was limited in practices this week after suffering the calf injury on the final play of a 35-29 overtime win in New England. The Cowboys' recent bye week wasn't enough time for him to play without limitations, which is what head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters this week was required for Prescott to suit up.

The Vikings defense will face Rush, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, instead of Prescott after losing top cornerback Patrick Peterson to injured reserve. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler will get his first start of the season for Peterson. Rush was tight end Tyler Conklin's teammate at Central Michigan in 2015 and 2016.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce will miss a third game due to the elbow injury he aggravated Oct. 3 against the Browns. Another change to the rotation is coming after the Stephen Weatherly trade earlier this month. Defensive end Kenny Willekes will make his NFL debut and is expected to replace Weatherly with a handful of snaps off the bench.

Defensive end Patrick Jones suffered a knee injury this week and will not play.

Vikings' inactives: Pierce (elbow), Jones (knee), QB Kellen Mond, G Wyatt Davis, WR Dede Westbrook, and LB Chazz Surratt

Cowboys' inactives: Prescott (calf), S Israel Mukuamu, DE Azur Kamara, WR Simi Fehoko, and G Matt Farniok