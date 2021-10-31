The Vikings and Cowboys return to play after a week off in a Sunday night game that could set the tone for Minnesota for their next few weeks of high-caliber opponents.
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.
TV: Ch. 11
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 226. Vikings Radio Network
Line: Vikings by 2 1/2, Over/under: 52
In-game score updates and stats
Ben Goessling's key match-ups and game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's Cowboys scouting report
Point spreads, money lines, over-under
Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics
Cowboys: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics
Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Chip Scoggins | Jim Souhan
Access Vikings podcast library
Vikings coverage highlights
Darrisaw taking his long-awaited place on the line
Souhan: Vikings goal for next 11 weeks: Be better than average
Scoggins: Time for Vikings' defensive investments to pay off
'Humble over hype': Jefferson learns reality of being second-year standout
Griffen reinvigorates Vikings' pass rush
Vikings turn to rookie to return kickoffs
Elliott raised salaries for other running backs, including Dalvin Cook