Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium (Ch. 11 and KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

• Like the Vikings, the Cowboys (5-1) are also coming off a bye week after an overtime road win. They defeated the Patriots 35-29 in New England thanks to receiver CeeDee Lamb's 35-yard touchdown. No NFL team is scoring more points (34.2) and producing more yardage (460.8) per game than Dallas.

• The Cowboys have been doing it without right tackle La'el Collins, who is eligible to return Sunday from a five-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The Cowboys offense has still averaged 5.1 yards per rush with Terence Steele at right tackle.

• Lamb, receiver Amari Cooper and tight end Dalton Schultz lead a potent passing attack that can take advantage of defenses eager to stop the run. Schultz has emerged as quarterback Dak Prescott's No. 3 option while receiver Michael Gallup has been on injured reserve. Schultz is second on the team with 31 catches.

• An opportunistic defense has scored three touchdowns, including two from rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of ex-Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs. The younger Diggs leads the NFL with seven interceptions in six games. Former Vikings safety Jayron Kearse is the Cowboys' leading tackler.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Dak Prescott

• Prescott has been incredibly efficient to start his sixth NFL season, and his first since signing a massive contract extension with $126 million guaranteed this offseason. Only Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is completing passes at a better rate than Prescott's 73.1%.

• Prescott, 28, looks recovered from the compound fracture and ankle dislocation that ended his 2020 season. He strained his calf on the final play against New England, putting his availability in question for Sunday night. He's been limited in practices. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush would start if Prescott is unable to play.

• Prescott onwhether he's playing Sunday: "If it was my call and it was totally up to me, yes. But this is something I agree with experts, I don't want it to linger. I don't want it to be week after week, are we going through this? ... I don't know if the decision comes Saturday or when it comes, but I'm doing everything I can."

• Prescott on he and Rush preparing for crowd noise: "Making sure we're communicating. We've done a great job all week long, whether I'm in there in the walkthroughs or whether it's Coop out there at practice. Just making sure we're on the same page, making sure we have a lot of non-verbal communications."

COACH SPEAK | Mike McCarthy

• McCarthy is in his second season as Cowboys head coach with an 11-11 record (.500) in the regular season and no playoff appearances. His overall regular season record, including 13 years as Packers head coach, is 136-88-2 (.606) and 10-8 in the playoffs.

• McCarthy, 57, is overseeing the league's top offense along with coordinator and play caller Kellen Moore. McCarthy has hired former NFL head coaches Dan Quinn and Joe Philbin onto the Cowboys staff, as well as former Vikings coordinator George Edwards.

• McCarthy on Prescott's calf injury: "I went through something similar back in 2014 with Aaron Rodgers. He hurt it late in the year and we were dealing with this in playoffs. Obviously a different time of year, but there's a [rehab] protocol. To make sure he has no limitations is what we're looking for. I mean, we are in Week 7."

• McCarthy on his 15th straight trip to Minnesota in his coaching career: "It's a tough place to play. Good teams, they've always been a challenge. I think in Mike's [Zimmer's] time there, they're very well-coached. The noise is unique. I think the new building is louder than the old building, in my opinion."