LANDOVER, Md. — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler will play for the Vikings against the Commanders on Sunday after being listed questionable due to a neck injury. Dantzler had been limited in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but was listed as a full participant on Friday.

The Vikings defense could use all hands on deck against Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, who has 11 catches for 186 yards and a score in two games since Taylor Heinicke returned under center for Washington. Heinicke, originally an undrafted signing by the Vikings in 2015, will make his 18th start for the Commanders.

Dantzler could be busy. He has the second-most tackles in coverage (31) among NFL defenders this season, showing how often he's targeted opposite Patrick Peterson.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson will miss his first game due to injury in his six-year NFL career. Tomlinson injured his right calf during the Vikings' win against the Cardinals last week and did not practice this week. He was ruled out on Friday.

Defensive tackles Jonathan Bullard, Khyiris Tonga, Ross Blacklock and James Lynch could see their playing time increased for the steady rotation this season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, acquired this week via trade with the Lions, will make his Vikings debut in what's expected to be a limited role. Johnny Mundt will start. Tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Ben Ellefson are on injured reserve, although Ellefson is eligible to return next week against the Bills. He went through another pregame workout at FedEx Field.

Receiver Jalen Nailor practiced fully on Friday, but was downgraded to out on Saturday due to an illness.

Receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Nick Muse, the rookie seventh-round pick, are available against the Commanders after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Washington will be without J.D. McKissic, its receiving back, and receiver Jahan Dotson, its first-round draft pick.

Vikings' inactives: Tomlinson (calf), Nailor (illness), OT Vederian Lowe, OLB Luiji Vilain, DL Esezi Otomewo, OLB Benton Whitley and G/C Chris Reed

Commanders' inactives: Dotson (hamstring), McKissic (neck), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), OLB David Mayo (hamstring), TE Cole Turner, G Chris Paul and DE Shaka Toney