Sunday, Noon at FedEx Field (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE COMMANDERS

• The Commanders (4-4) are riding a three-game winning streak after ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke — starting for the injured Carson Wentz — led a game-winning drive against the Colts in a 17-16 win. Heinicke is expected to make his 18th start for Washington on Sunday against the Vikings.

• A trio of running backs — Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr. and J.D. McKissic — and slot target Curtis Samuel have the most touches for a Commanders offense coordinated by ex-Vikings quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, the son of Norv Turner. Gibson, a college receiver at Memphis, had seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

• Washington's strength is a 13th-ranked defense led by defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, who each have a team-leading 4.5 sacks. Top pass rusher Chase Young returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last season, but head coach Ron Rivera said it'd be "premature" for Young to play against the Vikings.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | WR Terry McLaurin

• McLaurin is Washington's best player on offense. The former 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State signed a three-year, $68 million contract extension this offseason. He has a strong connection with Heinicke, who has targeted him eight times in back-to-back starts. That only happened twice in six starts with Wentz.

• McLaurin had six catches for a season-high 113 yards against the Colts, including a 33-yard grab that set up Heinicke's game-winning touchdown run at the 1-yard line.

• McLaurin on the homecoming win in Indianapolis, where he was born: "That was a very nice week for me and my family. To have that experience is definitely a memory I will always have. But the thing about the NFL is if you relish on something too long, the next opportunity comes up and you're not as focused."

COACH SPEAK | Ron Rivera

• Rivera is in his 12th season as an NFL head coach and his third with the Commanders, where he is 18-23 (.439) in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs. Overall, Rivera's teams are 94-86-1 (.522) and 3-5 in the postseason with one Super Bowl appearance with the Panthers in 2015.

• The former Bears and Chargers defensive coordinator has overseen effective defenses in Washington, including this season. Only two defenses — the Broncos and Bills — have allowed fewer points per red-zone trip than the Commanders, according to Football Outsiders.

• Rivera on holding the Colts to 16 points, the fourth straight game in which Washington's opponent couldn't surpass 21 points: "I loved the plan, I really did. We played a lot of five-man fronts. We made a couple adjustments where we were trying to stop the run. A couple things got us. We gave up some explosives. That's something we'll focus on again. ... But I thought the plan was excellent, changing some things up and making it look different."