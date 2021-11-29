SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Vikings fell to the San Francisco 49ers 34-26 on Sunday to drop to 5-6.

The game turned at the end of the first half and beginning of the second, as the 49ers strung together three consecutive touchdown drives, helped by a Kirk Cousins interception, to take a 28-14 lead.

The Vikings had several chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter after Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff for a touchdown to pull them to 31-26. But they failed to convert a fourth and goal and then, after a Robbie Gould missed field goal gave them the ball at their own 32 with about two minutes left, the Vikings could only get one first down.

Depleted on the defensive line going into the game, the Vikings' injury problem continued during the game. The Vikings lost running back Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Linebacker Anthony Barr and left tackle Christian Darrisaw also went down in the second half.

The 49ers rushed for more than 200 yards against that depleted defensive line, with Elijah Mitchell gaining 133 on 27 carries. Receiver Deebo Samuel scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 49-yarder among his six carries.