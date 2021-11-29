SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Four moments defined Kirk Cousins' Sunday at Levi's Stadium:

He entered the game against San Francisco having thrown just two interceptions this season. In the third quarter, he stared down receiver Adam Thielen, then threw a pass that was intercepted by 49ers Azeez Al-Shaair. It was the kind of mistake he had rarely made all season, or since early in 2020.

After the Vikings scored to cut their deficit to five points in the third quarter, they went for a two-point conversion. Cousins rolled to the right, seemingly had room to run into the end zone but instead bounced a pass near the feet of a wide-open Justin Jefferson.

With the Vikings facing fourth-and-goal from the 49ers' 3-yard line, the offense scrambled to line up correctly, with Cousins finding himself trying to take the snap from guard Oli Udoh, causing Udoh to react as if he had just felt the presence of a pickpocket. The Vikings called timeout, then Cousins, under pressure, threw a no-hope incompletion toward the back of the end zone.

On fourth-and-8 from the 49ers' 38 with less than a minute remaining, Cousins had Jefferson running open for a first down and threw too high, prompting Jefferson to appear to yell to no one in particular.

The Vikings lost 34-26 to the 49ers on Sunday. Cousins has been remarkably accurate and careful all season. Sunday's game was a signal that he will have to do more.

Those four moments cost the Vikings a slew of points and a chance to win the game. With Dalvin Cook leaving the game with what looked like a serious shoulder injury, and the defense missing its starting front four, the strength of the 2021 Vikings is now more than ever its passing game.

This is where Cousins needs to earn those big contracts. He'll have to guide a fractured roster through a relatively easy schedule for the Vikings to make the playoffs. Great quarterbacks accept this kind of challenge all the time. Good quarterbacks often do, too.

Will Cousins?

His 2021 statistics say he's an outstanding quarterback.

His team has a losing record.

He no longer has the comfort of relying on a good defense or a great running back.

It's time for Cousins to earn those checks