The Vikings lost injured running back Dalvin Cook, who fumbled when his shoulder was dislocated in the third quarter of Sunday's loss against the 49ers. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the Vikings' turnovers, attrition, and the latest around the NFC from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

