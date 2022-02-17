Ahead of a news conference to introduce Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach on Thursday afternoon, the Vikings announced they've hired nine assistant coaches for O'Connell's staff.

The team officially named Ed Donatell its defensive coordinator, adding the former Broncos defensive coordinator to the staff and hiring Mike Pettine — the head coach in Cleveland when O'Connell got his first NFL job and the Packers' defensive coordinator from 2018-20 — as assistant head coach. The Vikings had been looking for an experienced assistant to serve in an advisory role on each side of the ball for the 36-year-old O'Connell, a first-time head coach; Pettine figures to fill the role on defense as he works alongside Donatell. The team also added Chris Rumph, who'd worked at Clemson and Alabama before coaching with the Texans and Bears in the NFL, as its defensive line coach.

On offense, two longtime NFL assistants — Brian Angelichio and Curtis Modkins — join O'Connell's staff as pass game and run game coordinators. Angelichio will also coach tight ends and Modkins will coach running backs.

O'Connell brought Chris O'Hara, who'd most recently been an offensive assistant on his Rams staff, with him to Minnesota as the Vikings' new QB coach. Jerrod Johnson, who'd played quarterback for a year in the NFL and had most recently worked with the Colts, joins the team as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Former Broncos guard Chris Kuper, who'd coached for the past six seasons with Miami and Denver, will be the team's next offensive line coach. He'll be assisted by Justin Rascati, another former college quarterback who'd previously worked with him as a Broncos offensive quality control coach.

Wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who's become a favorite of Justin Jefferson's and Adam Thielen's, is expected to stay in his position. The Vikings are also believed to be interested in two Rams assistants (running backs coach Thomas Brown and tight ends coach Wes Phillips) for the offensive coordinator job, and will reportedly interviewing Brown on Friday.