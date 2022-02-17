New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell will be introduced at 4 p.m. today. You can watch the press conference on the team's Facebook and Twitter pages.
Here are other recent stories from the Star Tribune related to O'Connell's hiring:
Vikings announce nine assistant coaches
Reusse ranks the previous Vikings head coaches
Podcast: The biggest decisions facing O'Connell
Is Super Bowl QB Stafford a reason for Vikings to keep Cousins?
