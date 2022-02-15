Introduction: Host Michael Rand sings the praises of Wild rookie Matt Boldy, who has given the team another dimension since his arrival. Minnesota is 11-1-1 when Boldy has played, and he has given Kevin Fiala new energy. Boldy's hat trick in Monday's 7-4 win was just part of the story, as head coach Dean Evason said after the game.

6:00: Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins the show to talk through a number of different subjects. What can we expect new coach Kevin O'Connell to import from the Rams as he takes over this week? Does the Rams' success with Matthew Stafford influence the Vikings' decision on what to do with Kirk Cousins? Where is the money? And how closely should Minnesota monitor the Aaron Rodgers situation?

26:00:The Wolves secured Patrick Beverley for another season with a one-year extension on Monday, while MLB took another step back in negotiations.

