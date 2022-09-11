For the 2022 NFL season, the Vikings have a new coach in Kevin O'Connell and a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But they made few major changes to the roster, embarking on a "competitive rebuild" with a veteran-laden team. Get to know some of the key figures of the season ahead of Sunday's opener against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Find more Vikings coverage here.