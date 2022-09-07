Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The 2022 NFL season begins Thursday night with the Bills visiting the Super Bowl champion Rams (7:20 p.m., Ch. 11). Our NFL Insider predicts one of those teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: A dual-threat QB with a Super Bowl-caliber team and all the weapons he needs to notch his first MVP.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Danielle Hunter, edge, Vikings: After missing 27 games the past two seasons, the football gods finally allow this freakish talent the good health to reach the next elite level.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: Super-productive young running backs don't win MVPs anymore. But Taylor will win the next-best trophy.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Harbaugh, Ravens: The 2019 winner will surprise the league by leading his team from worst to first in the AFC North.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs: No, the second-round pick isn't Tyreek Hill. But he's NFL-ready and gets to play with Patrick Mahomes on a Super Bowl contender that needs to fill a giant void created by Hill's departure.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Lions: The best player in this year's draft gives Detroit its first DROY since Ndamukong Suh 12 years ago.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Baker Mayfield, QB, Panthers: Mayfield winning this award while the Browns lose to him in Week 1 en route to finishing last in the AFC North would be vintage Cleveland.

MOST PLEASANT SURPRISE

Kyler Murray, at 25, will win his first playoff game in an NFC playoff field where the other quarterbacks will be 45, 39, 34, 34, 30 and 29.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

The talented 49ers, who reached the NFC title game a year ago, will miss the playoffs as Trey Lance matures into the standout starting QB he will become in time.

Playoff Predictions

Can Aaron Rodgers lead the Packers to their third NFC Championship game in four years?

WILD-CARD GAMES

AFC

No. 2 Chiefs over No. 7 Patriots

No. 3 Ravens over No. 6 Broncos

No. 5 Bengals over No. 4 Colts

NFC

No. 2 Packers over No. 7 Commanders

No. 3 Rams over No. 6 Vikings

No. 5 Cardinals over No. 4 Cowboys

DIVISIONAL GAMES

AFC

No. 2 Chiefs over No. 3 Ravens

No. 1 Bills over No. 5 Bengals

NFC

No. 2 Packers over No. 3 Rams

No. 1 Buccaneers over No. 5 Cardinals

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

AFC: No. 1 Bills over No. 2 Chiefs

NFC: No. 2 Packers over No. 1 Buccaneers

SUPER BOWL LVII

Bills over Packers