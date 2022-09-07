The 2022 NFL season begins Thursday night with the Bills visiting the Super Bowl champion Rams (7:20 p.m., Ch. 11). Our NFL Insider predicts one of those teams will be playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Josh Allen, QB, Bills: A dual-threat QB with a Super Bowl-caliber team and all the weapons he needs to notch his first MVP.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Danielle Hunter, edge, Vikings: After missing 27 games the past two seasons, the football gods finally allow this freakish talent the good health to reach the next elite level.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: Super-productive young running backs don't win MVPs anymore. But Taylor will win the next-best trophy.
COACH OF THE YEAR
John Harbaugh, Ravens: The 2019 winner will surprise the league by leading his team from worst to first in the AFC North.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs: No, the second-round pick isn't Tyreek Hill. But he's NFL-ready and gets to play with Patrick Mahomes on a Super Bowl contender that needs to fill a giant void created by Hill's departure.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Lions: The best player in this year's draft gives Detroit its first DROY since Ndamukong Suh 12 years ago.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Baker Mayfield, QB, Panthers: Mayfield winning this award while the Browns lose to him in Week 1 en route to finishing last in the AFC North would be vintage Cleveland.
MOST PLEASANT SURPRISE
Kyler Murray, at 25, will win his first playoff game in an NFC playoff field where the other quarterbacks will be 45, 39, 34, 34, 30 and 29.
BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT
The talented 49ers, who reached the NFC title game a year ago, will miss the playoffs as Trey Lance matures into the standout starting QB he will become in time.
Playoff Predictions
WILD-CARD GAMES
AFC
No. 2 Chiefs over No. 7 Patriots
No. 3 Ravens over No. 6 Broncos
No. 5 Bengals over No. 4 Colts
NFC
No. 2 Packers over No. 7 Commanders
No. 3 Rams over No. 6 Vikings
No. 5 Cardinals over No. 4 Cowboys
DIVISIONAL GAMES
AFC
No. 2 Chiefs over No. 3 Ravens
No. 1 Bills over No. 5 Bengals
NFC
No. 2 Packers over No. 3 Rams
No. 1 Buccaneers over No. 5 Cardinals
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
AFC: No. 1 Bills over No. 2 Chiefs
NFC: No. 2 Packers over No. 1 Buccaneers
SUPER BOWL LVII
Bills over Packers