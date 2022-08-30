Gaining a deep understanding of Justin Jefferson's early success
Jefferson's path to 3,016 yards in two seasons requires a broad route range and skill set to shed defenders at all levels.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has quickly made his mark in the NFL with immense talent and detailed route running beyond his years. His path to 3,016 receiving yards over 33 games in two seasons required a deep route tree and skill set to shed defenders at all levels.
"Not a lot of guys in this league can be a deep threat and an underneath guy that can shake and move," teammate Adam Thielen said, "to play outside, to play inside, and really do it at the highest level at all of those different criteria. That's what is impressive."
Andrew Krammer watched all 292 passes thrown at Justin Jefferson over two seasons to chart every route taken for his record-setting 3,016 receiving yards. Ten people were interviewed, including Jefferson, to better understand how the 23-year-old receiver plays beyond his years.
The fastest to 3,000 yards
Justin Jefferson reached 3,000 receiving yards faster than any receiver in NFL history, reaching the milestone two games sooner than fellow former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Another former LSU receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, had a standout rookie season in 2021 and could beat Jefferson's record with a strong second season. Jefferson's pace compared to the next fastest receivers to that mark — and players with the most career receiving yards — shows his dominance.
The Go
Deep route • 20+ yards
34.0
yards per catch
Big-play threat: The route Jefferson has proved most dangerous is the "go" route, a simple sprint upfield after releasing from the defender at the line of scrimmage. Jefferson often adds double moves to get by defenders and catch the long ball.
Targets: 20
Receptions: 10
Long: 49
Touchdowns: 2 (49, 45)
The Dig
Intermediate route • 10-19 yards
388
total yards
Finding a niche: In his second season, Jefferson flourished with the dig — his most productive route — gaining more yards (starting with a 34-yarder in Week 1) and with greater frequency (nearly doubled catches from '21 to '22).
Targets: 32
Receptions: 20
Long: 38
Touchdowns: 0
The Post
Deep route • 20+ yards
3
touchdowns
Posting up in the end zone: Jefferson has reached the end zone on short, intermediate and deep routes. He's also scored on nine different routes, led with three scores running the post, including a 50-yarder against Baltimore last season.
Targets: 23
Receptions: 13
Long: 54
Touchdowns: 3 (50, 14, 12)
The Out
Intermediate route • 10-19 yards
70%
conversion rate
Need an out: When the Vikings need a conversion on third or fourth down, they frequently go to Jefferson, who has been most productive on out routes by moving the chains on seven of 10 targets. Jefferson generates a first down or TD on 59.6% of his 94 targets on third and fourth down.
Targets: 15
Receptions: 11
Long: 23
Touchdowns: 0
The Hitch
Short route • 1-9 yards
90.9%
catch rate
Automatic underneath: Quick footwork and opponents fearing him deep set up the hitch as one of Jefferson's most consistent routes. Since not catching the first and third thrown his way, he's caught the next 20, starting with a 33-yard pickup in his third career game.
Targets: 22
Receptions: 20
Long: 33
Touchdowns: 0
The Slant
Short route • 1-9 yards
98
yards after catch
Working the middle: Jefferson is looking to improve his yards after the catch, which primarily come via in-breaking routes like the quick slant. He has more yards after the catch on only screen and dig routes than on slants in his two seasons.
Targets: 29
Receptions: 20
Long: 19
Touchdowns: 1 (11)
He can catch it anywhere
Justin Jefferson's 196 career receptions show he can make a grab at any place on the field, running nearly any route.
Photography by Carlos Gonzalez, Elizabeth Flores and Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune staff