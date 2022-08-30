Jefferson's path to 3,016 yards in two seasons requires a broad route range and skill set to shed defenders at all levels.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has quickly made his mark in the NFL with immense talent and detailed route running beyond his years. His path to 3,016 receiving yards over 33 games in two seasons required a deep route tree and skill set to shed defenders at all levels.

"Not a lot of guys in this league can be a deep threat and an underneath guy that can shake and move," teammate Adam Thielen said, "to play outside, to play inside, and really do it at the highest level at all of those different criteria. That's what is impressive."

Andrew Krammer watched all 292 passes thrown at Justin Jefferson over two seasons to chart every route taken for his record-setting 3,016 receiving yards. Ten people were interviewed, including Jefferson, to better understand how the 23-year-old receiver plays beyond his years.

The fastest to 3,000 yards Justin Jefferson reached 3,000 receiving yards faster than any receiver in NFL history, reaching the milestone two games sooner than fellow former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Another former LSU receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, had a standout rookie season in 2021 and could beat Jefferson's record with a strong second season. Jefferson's pace compared to the next fastest receivers to that mark — and players with the most career receiving yards — shows his dominance.

Hover/tap for detail

The Go Deep route • 20+ yards 34.0

yards per catch Big-play threat: The route Jefferson has proved most dangerous is the "go" route, a simple sprint upfield after releasing from the defender at the line of scrimmage. Jefferson often adds double moves to get by defenders and catch the long ball. Targets: 20 Receptions: 10 Long: 49 Touchdowns: 2 (49, 45) The Dig Intermediate route • 10-19 yards 388

total yards Finding a niche: In his second season, Jefferson flourished with the dig — his most productive route — gaining more yards (starting with a 34-yarder in Week 1) and with greater frequency (nearly doubled catches from '21 to '22). Targets: 32 Receptions: 20 Long: 38 Touchdowns: 0 The Post Deep route • 20+ yards 3

touchdowns Posting up in the end zone: Jefferson has reached the end zone on short, intermediate and deep routes. He's also scored on nine different routes, led with three scores running the post, including a 50-yarder against Baltimore last season. Targets: 23 Receptions: 13 Long: 54 Touchdowns: 3 (50, 14, 12) The Out Intermediate route • 10-19 yards 70%

conversion rate Need an out: When the Vikings need a conversion on third or fourth down, they frequently go to Jefferson, who has been most productive on out routes by moving the chains on seven of 10 targets. Jefferson generates a first down or TD on 59.6% of his 94 targets on third and fourth down. Targets: 15 Receptions: 11 Long: 23 Touchdowns: 0 The Hitch Short route • 1-9 yards 90.9%

catch rate Automatic underneath: Quick footwork and opponents fearing him deep set up the hitch as one of Jefferson's most consistent routes. Since not catching the first and third thrown his way, he's caught the next 20, starting with a 33-yard pickup in his third career game. Targets: 22 Receptions: 20 Long: 33 Touchdowns: 0 The Slant Short route • 1-9 yards 98

yards after catch Working the middle: Jefferson is looking to improve his yards after the catch, which primarily come via in-breaking routes like the quick slant. He has more yards after the catch on only screen and dig routes than on slants in his two seasons. Targets: 29 Receptions: 20 Long: 19 Touchdowns: 1 (11)

He can catch it anywhere Justin Jefferson's 196 career receptions show he can make a grab at any place on the field, running nearly any route.

Photography by Carlos Gonzalez, Elizabeth Flores and Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune staff