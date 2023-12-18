The family of Tou Ger Xiong, the Hmong American activist and comedian killed while traveling in Colombia, will hold a candlelight vigil this weekend to celebrate his life.

"I think the whole community is mourning my brother with my family," said Eh Xiong, Tou Ger's brother. "We welcome friends and family and those who have crossed Tou Ger's path."

The vigil is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Drive in Woodbury.

Xiong, 50, was found dead last week in Medellín, Colombia, after kidnappers demanded $2,000 in ransom from his family. He was passionate about the South American nation and visited frequently.

The family is making arrangements to bring Tou Ger's body back to the United States, a complicated process that requires completing much paperwork and working with U.S. senators and the Colombian Embassy, his brother said.

Authorities must also finish the investigation into Tou Ger's death, Eh Xiong said.

Eh Xiong said a suspect in his brother's murder was taken into custody last week in Colombia. Authorities there have said they believe more than one person was involved, he added.

Xiong and two other American tourists have been murdered in Colombia in the last month or so, according to El Colombiano, a Colombian newspaper.