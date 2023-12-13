A respected Hmong-American activist, motivational speaker and comedian from the Twin Cities was found dead Tuesday in Medellín, Colombia, after kidnappers demanded $2,000 in ransom from his family.

Tou Ger Xiong, 50, was killed while on a vacation trip to Medellín. His brother, Eh Xiong, confirmed his death late Tuesday morning on Facebook.

"The pain of his loss is indescribable. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers," Xiong's family wrote in the Facebook statement.

Xiong, who lived in Woodbury, was kidnapped while on a date Sunday, according to the Colombian newspaper El Colombiano.

A group of men contacted his family demanding $2,000 — the equivalent of $8 million in Colombian pesos — and killed him a day later without collecting the money.

Three foreign tourists, including Xiong, have been murdered in the last month, El Colombiano reported.

Kidnappings in Colombia are said to be on the rise. In the first few months of 2022, 35 people were abducted in the country, and that figure is more than double for the same time frame this year.

Early last month, the father of a Colombian soccer star was freed after he was held for around a week by a guerrilla group.

Born in 1973 in Pham Kheb, Laos, Xiong was one of 11 children in a family that spent four years in a refugee camp in Thailand before moving to Woodbury.

He graduated with a political science degree from Carleton College in Northfield in 1996 and began traveling around the country as a motivational speaker, storyteller and rap artist, billing himself as the country's first Hmong comedian.

Xiong helped found Hmong Day at the Minnesota State Fair and was named a Bush Fellow in 2019.

With Xiong's death, the Hmong-American community in the Twin Cities is down a true leader, "consummate organizer and cultural interpreter," said longtime friend Pakou Hang.

Xiong connected people across generational, cultural and political lines through his work as a motivational speaker and storyteller who traveled the United States to speak at elementary schools, colleges and businesses, Hang said. As a friend, he could inspire laughter in every conversation, she said.

Hang said Xiong would share his own stories growing up as a refugee in skits like "Go Hmong Boy," as well as other lessons from the larger Hmong community. She recalled him bringing older Hmong women onto the stage to demonstrate how they would pick corn or fetch water as kids, setting it to music and transforming it into a dance.

Xiong sought to connect first generation Hmong-American kids with their school classmates of other races, and strengthened intergenerational relationships with their families by making them proud to be Hmong, she said.

The two worked together on many community causes, including the formation of the Coalition for Community Relations, a group that traveled to rural Wisconsin from the Twin Cities in 2004 to "bear witness" to the trial of Chai Soua Vang, a Hmong-American man convicted for killing six hunters.

Xiong also brought media attention to a hunger strike in northern California in 2021 after a Hmong cannabis farmer was killed by police, bringing in civil rights lawyers, Hang said. He flew to California to lead a march and gather stories, and discriminatory ordinances passed by Siskiyou County were later ruled unlawful.

"We don't have anyone else in the community like that," she said.

Thinking about many of the young Hmong parents who attended his shows now choosing to pass their cultural identity to their children, that's happening in part because of his efforts, she said.

In his presentations and writings, Xiong was a teacher who tried to show people how to be kind, generous and do the right thing, Hang said.