At Camp Ripley, Minnesota National Guard trains Norwegian soldiers in life-saving combat medicine
The training was part of a longstanding exchange with the Norwegian Home Guard.
Politics
VP Harris touts electric vehicle investment in St. Cloud
The Democratic vice president's visit was meant to highlight the connection between investments in electric vehicles and good jobs.
St. Cloud
Workers subdue shooter at Lund boat factory in western Minnesota
Workers at the Lund boat factory in New York Mills, Minn., subdued a shooter at the plant Thursday morning, police said. Authorities arrived and took the suspect into custody. There were no injuries.
www.startribune.com
Vice President Kamala Harris tours St. Cloud plant
Vice President Kamala Harris visited the final assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 St. Cloud, Minn.
Local
Program aims to close racial gap by helping prospective Black homeowners with down payments
Minnesota ranks 38th in the country for the widest gap in homeownership rates between white residents and communities of color.