Chock-full of vegetables and topped with a crinkly phyllo crust, this skillet pie comes together in minutes, and it is satisfying yet light.

Leeks make for a fragrant base and carrots add sweetness, while broccoli and mushrooms add earthy oomph. Don't let the idea of working with phyllo put you off. In most recipes, the paper-thin layers of dough are carefully buttered, one by one, and stacked over the filling. But for this pie, several layers are applied all at once and then brushed with butter to seal the layers and brown the crust. Even when applied carelessly and quickly, the layers bake up to shattering, flaky perfection.

The basic recipe swings with the season. Spring's asparagus, peas, spinach and young turnips work especially well. As they come to market, try green beans, tomatoes and corn. After harvest, frozen veggies work beautifully, too. The vegetables get a nice head start on the stovetop before being transferred to the oven so that they continue to cook through under the phyllo crust as it becomes flaky. (Be sure the vegetables are chopped into same-size pieces so they cook evenly and turn tender by the time the phyllo has become golden.)

The rich sauce for the filling relies on a little whole-milk Greek yogurt to give it some tang without making it too rich.

What's best about this skillet dinner is that it can be served right out of the pan. It's easy enough to be weeknight-possible, yet pretty enough for a casual party. If you don't have an ovenproof 9- or 10-inch skillet, simply transfer the mixture to a similarly sized round or square baking dish.

This is the kind of dish that's just as good hot from the oven as it is served at room temperature, ready whenever you want.

Vegetable Skillet Pot Pie

Makes 1 (9- or 10-inch) pot pie that serves 4 to 6.

Note: You only need half of a roll of frozen phyllo dough for this pie (about 10 to 12 sheets). Most packages contain two rolls, each with 20 to 24 sheets. Return one roll to the freezer and put one roll into the refrigerator to thaw overnight. (You can also thaw the roll at room temperature on the counter; it will take about an hour.) Once thawed, remove about half of the sheets, wrap in plastic, and return to the freezer or refrigerator. Cover the sheets you intend to use for this pie with plastic until you're ready to assemble. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 leek, finely chopped into 1/4-in. pieces

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 8 oz. cremini mushrooms, cut into 1/4-in. slices

• 1 fennel bulb, cored and chopped into 1/4-in. pieces

• 2 medium carrots, chopped into 1/4-in. pieces

• 1/2 lb. broccoli florets, broken into 1/4-in. pieces

• 1/2 c. vegetable stock or white wine

• 2 to 3 tbsp. whole milk Greek yogurt or sour cream

• 10 sheets phyllo dough, thawed (see Note)

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Film a 9- or 10-inch skillet with the oil and set over medium heat. Add the leek, garlic and mushrooms. Sauté until the mushrooms release their juices, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the fennel, carrots and broccoli and sauté until they just become tender. Stir in the stock or wine and cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Stir in the yogurt.

Lift the layers of phyllo, one by one, and place over the pie, using your hands, tearing pieces to fit into the skillet while overlapping them so that the skillet is covered. Brush with generous amounts of melted butter. Bake the pie until the crust is golden brown and crisp, about 25 to 35 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.