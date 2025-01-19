Vang: New year, new inclusive traditions

The easiest way to kick things off is through cultural exploration. Here in the Twin Cities, there’s always some heritage month or festival happening. It’s like a buffet for the culturally curious. During Black History Month in February, you could attend the Black History Month Film Festival at the Maple Grove Community Center, or if you want to learn about another cultural group, then take your kids to the “Faraway Home: Tibetans in Minnesota” exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum. Just see how long it takes before the kiddos start asking for snacks. During a recent trip to the American Swedish Institute, it took my kids about 30 minutes before they insisted on checking out the museum’s Fika Café.