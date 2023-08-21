Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle was a candidate USC considered for its AD opening before reportedly hiring Washington AD Jennifer Cohen.

USC is planning a 3 p.m. announcement Monday, with multiple media outlets saying Cohen will get the job.

The Los Angeles Times, citing multiple sources, reported Sunday that Coyle was one of at least three ADs that USC "vetted" for the position. Coyle has been at Minnesota since the Gophers hired him away from Syracuse in 2016.

USC's previous AD, Mike Bohn, resigned in May citing health reasons amid reports he'd created a hostile work environment during his five years leading the program.

The L.A. Times listed Coyle, along with Florida State's Michael Alford and Florida Atlantic's Brian White, as athletic directors USC explored.

Alford released a statement Sunday evening denying he was a candidate for USC's AD job.

Coyle signed a two-year contract extension at Minnesota in February 2022 with raises through 2028.

His base salary in 2020-21 was $975,000. He receives an annual base salary increase of 2.5%. That will increase to 3% in the final three years. His longevity bonus was $150,000 in 2022 and remains if he stays through June 2024.