Stanford. Michigan. Oklahoma. Penn State. On the first day of the men's competition at the United States Olympic gymnastics trials at Target Center, spectators heard those college names plenty.

Of the 20 male gymnasts at trials, 17 are current NCAA gymnasts or recent alum. Two others, Kiran Mandara and Kai Uemura, are committed to Stanford. The field hails from just seven different collegiate programs; there are only 15 men's varsity college programs in the country.

Frank Richard, 20, of Michigan led the all-around with 85.600, finishing on floor exercise with the top score of the night.

But veteran gymnasts made their moves. University of Minnesota alum and Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus of Spring Park was third with 84.300 points, behind his fellow Tokyo Olympian Brody Malone at 85.100.

The men will compete again on Saturday afternoon. Those scores will be combined with those from Thursday, and a selection committee will choose a five-man Olympic team, with alternates, for the Paris Games.

Wiskus, 25, got the final introduction of the night to a swell of the home-state crowd. An appropriate soundtrack of "My House" played as Wiskus competed in the high bar. After he finished the third highest-scoring floor routine of the night (14.350), Wiskus pumped up the crowd, cupping a hand to his ear. The crowd answered. When he finished on the rings, his final event of night, he walked off the stage pumping his fist and shouting, "Let's go!"

Paul Juda, also of Michigan, is in fourth 84.150, with Asher Hong of Stanford in fifth 83.700.



