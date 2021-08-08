SAITAMA, Japan — After announcing that she is stepping down as the USA Olympic basketball coach, Dawn Staley said she would recommend Lynx coach and USA assistant Cheryl Reeve to be her successor.
"Absolutely,'' Staley said. "Cheryl's been around for a long time and she has been an assistant coach with this team for a long time. She can handle this position quite well and she'll demand and command respect from the players.
"What she can bring to the table is unmatched. So she'd get my nod, for sure.''
Reeve is the Lynx's general manager and coach. She has won four WNBA title as a coach.
