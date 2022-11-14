Up next: Gophers vs. Iowa

3 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium · FOX (Ch. 9) · 100.3-FM

The skinny: Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday in Iowa City for its third consecutive victory, and suddenly the Hawkeyes are in the thick of the Big Ten West Division race. At 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference, Iowa is tied for the West lead with Illinois, Purdue and the Gophers. The Hawkeyes, who won the West last year, can make a return trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game if they beat the Gophers and Nebraska while Illinois loses at least one game.

Against Wisconsin, Iowa used Cooper DeJean's 32-yard interception return for a touchdown and 41-yard punt return to set up another TD to pull away from the Badgers. Iowa generated only 146 yards of offense and averaged only 2.1 yards per play, but the Hawkeyes are comfortable winning that way. That's because their defense, led by linebacker Jack Campbell, has generated 18 turnovers this season, and their special teams have been solid, including a blocked punt on Saturday.

"You've got to make plays when they present themselves," said Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, whose team has won 13 consecutive November games, a streak that began in 2019. "Our guys did a good job of that."