College sports programs from Auburn to Michigan have released timely updates on positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff, sometimes at a weekly rate.

The Gophers have not.

A spokesman for the University of Minnesota athletic department said back in June the plan was to release testing updates at the end of every month for the entire department, to make the information as nonspecific as possible so as not to violate anyone’s privacy. The department released one round of results June 30 and reported seven positive cases of 170 administered tests. That covered the football, basketball, soccer and volleyball teams all in the process of returning to campus for voluntary workouts.

The department has provided no further updates since.

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said on a video news conference in early August there were not any current positive cases on his team. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced something similar recently, while Auburn coach Gus Malzhan said Monday he has nine positive cases on his team, with seven others at high risk, which has caused the team to cancel several practices.

Iowa recently paused all of its sports until after Labor Day after reporting 93 positive cases out of 815 tests given through last week. Since Iowa began reporting results May 29, the department has administered more than 2,700 tests with 176 coming back positive.

Michigan State reported two positive cases from this past week out of 176 tested athletes, and has returned 36 positive tests from more than 1,070 tests since June 15.