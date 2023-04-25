University of Minnesota graduate assistants are voting this week on whether to form a union, joining a growing movement of students calling for better pay and stronger worker protections.

Students leading the unionization effort say the university's pay and benefit levels have left some of them struggling to cover the costs of their basic needs, and that distracts from the primary purposes of their programs: learning, teaching and contributing to research projects.

"We want for the university to be able to live up to this experience, to be paying us well, supporting us such that we can do what we came here to do," said Matt Kornberg, a third-year Ph.D. student supporting the union drive.

The university administration has not offered an official position on the effort, saying only that it wants the 4,165 students who will be affected by the vote to have accurate information as they prepare to cast their ballots.

"It is important that all of our graduate assistants make informed and independent decisions about whether being represented by a union is the right choice for them," Provost Rachel Croson and Vice Provost and Dean of Graduate Education Scott Lanyon wrote in a message to students last month: "This vote will be important for their future, and for the future of graduate education at the University of Minnesota."

If the graduate student workers vote in favor, they will form their own unit of United Electrical, a national union that has also worked with students at Northwestern University, Johns Hopkins University, and Dartmouth College, among other locations. The union would negotiate a contract with the U that could influence student workers' pay, benefits and other working conditions.

About a quarter of the graduate students enrolled at the University of Minnesota system also work for the U, making them eligible to participate in the vote. The hours and nature of their jobs vary, with some focusing more on teaching and some focusing more on research. The bulk of those graduate student workers — about 95% — are based at the Twin Cities campus, whiles others are enrolled at Duluth, Morris or Rochester, according to U data.

"We're all workers and we're all facing most of the same issues," Kornberg said. "There is this pay discrepancy, especially as cost-of-living rises."

Graduate tuition at the U depends on the program but runs about $9,234 per semester for Ph.D. students. The amount students pay out of pocket varies, with some having tuition covered through fellowships or work assignments.

Wages for graduate student workers are based on a sliding scale, with the minimum set at $20.74 per hour. The U says the average is $25.14 per hour.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development estimates it would take $17.80 per hour to cover the basic needs of a single adult living in Hennepin County and $14.67 to cover the basic needs of a single adult living in Saint Louis County, where Duluth is located. Union organizers note many graduate student workers are also trying to support families as well.

"Whether our graduate assistants unionize or not, the University will seek to adjust stipends as appropriate in the years to come, either through collective bargaining or through collaborative efforts," the U said in a statement.

Kornberg said the graduate students workers are also seeking more transparency on their job duties and hours, a reduction in fees for international students, and stronger grievance and anti-discrimination policies.

The election is being overseen by the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services, which expects to start counting ballots Friday.