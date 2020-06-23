DULUTH — The University of Minnesota Duluth is dropping the SAT/ACT test requirement for admissions, part of a national trend as colleges grow increasingly competitive over a shrinking and diversifying pool of high school graduates.

The change, announced Tuesday, will start with spring and fall 2021 applicants. Students will be able to choose whether to include their test scores in their applications.

“A test-optional policy should not be viewed as lowering admission standards, but rather as providing applicants with more control of how they present their credentials within the application process,” Mary Keenan, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management, said in a statement.

Keenan said the move removes barriers for students who are otherwise qualified for admission, and the policy seeks to “increase applications and enrollment of qualified underrepresented populations, including first-generation, low-income and racially diverse populations.”

In 2019 Crookston was the first University of Minnesota campus to make the jump to “test-optional” admissions, starting with incoming freshman this fall. In February the University of St. Thomas dropped its test requirements as well.

This year the University of California system decided to phase out SAT and ACT testing requirements, and dozens of schools have at least temporarily paused testing requirements for new applicants after tests were canceled due to the pandemic this spring.

Nationwide, the number of college students is expected to peak in 2025. From there Carleton College professor Nathan Grawe has estimated a 15% drop in college students through the end of the decade. Lower birthrates caused in part by the last recession will start to equate to fewer high school graduates.