DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth large lakes researcher Jay Austin told the students he was bringing out to work on Lake Superior this week to pack some winter gear: Despite the August heat, it was going to be chilly 50 miles off the coast of Grand Marais.

"It's been a remarkably cold year," he said of the Great Lake, and some scientists aren't entirely sure why. His group is boating in 600 feet of water on UMD's Blue Heron research vessel, collecting equipment that's been monitoring temperatures and currents for a year. He expects to find answers to the lake's unusual cold within that data.

One metric used to show the unusual temperatures is the point in the summer that a layer of the lake reaches 39 degrees. That's when it's able to form a warmer layer at the surface, and the open waters of Lake Superior typically reach that date in late June or early July. As of early this week, it still hasn't happened in the deep central and eastern parts of the lake, Austin said, making the milestone on par with the extremely cold years of 2014 and 1996. While this past winter was a frigid one, it wasn't as severe as either of those years, he said.

Today, on average, the lake hits that milestone two weeks earlier than it did four decades ago, reaching its warmest temperatures by mid-August. But the open waters of Lake Superior aren't likely to warm up this year, said Austin, a physics and astronomy professor who is part of UMD's Large Lakes Observatory.

According to NASA, Lake Superior was abnormally cold in late July, running 7 degrees below average for temperatures this time of year. It's the only Great Lake seeing such a phenomenon.

And the lake's icy feel in recent days isn't limited to open water. Despite 80-degree days, swimmers off the North Shore and Park Point have also experienced wild swings in lake temperatures, pointed out on the Duluth National Weather Service's Twitter account.

Ketzel Levens, a forecaster with the weather service, noticed a rapid drop from a nearly 70 degree surface temperature to the 40s last week. Something called upwelling is pulling water from deeper parts of the lake closer to shore. Southwest winds for days blowing parallel to the North Shore pushed warmer surface water east, away from the coast, allowing water from the deeps to rise.

Levens even took a water thermometer out with her in a kayak off Park Point, and measured 48 degrees. Water on the bay side of the point, coming from the St. Louis and Nemadji rivers, measured 75 degrees on the same day.

"It's warming up a little bit — warming might be a strong term — but we are recovering back into the low 50s at the moment," Levens said.

UMD has two buoys that measure things like temperature near Knife River's McQuade Harbor — one near the shore and one offshore. The drastic drops were seen in the buoy closer to the shore.

"Upwelling can cause rapid, even dangerous, swings in temperatures," said Austin, whose research areas include lake circulation. "A lot of us have experienced swimming being beautiful on the North Shore one day, and hazardous the next."

Because of climate change, the frequency of colder than average years will likely drop, but will continue to happen, Austin said. This year's cold lake temperatures have little to do with climate change, since that involves global average temperatures and weather patterns over time.

"Individual locations display a high amount of variability," he said, "and (Lake) Superior is no exception to that."