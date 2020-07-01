The University of Minnesota will drop the SAT/ACT requirement for admissions at its Twin Cities campus in fall 2021, citing the challenge of scheduling standardized tests during the pandemic.

Fall 2021 undergraduate applicants will get to decide whether to include test scores in their application, and those who choose not to will not be at a disadvantage. With the move to test optional, which was announced Tuesday, the U joins a growing number of colleges across the country that are phasing out standardized testing requirements.

“This is a national trend,” University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said. “There is the combination of the questions about … the role of those tests and the fact that students can’t really take them right now.”

The move to test-optional at the U’s flagship campus comes just a week after its Duluth campus signaled it would drop the requirement for students starting with spring and fall 2021 applicants. Crookston was the first University of Minnesota campus to make the jump to test-optional in 2019.

Several private colleges in Minnesota — such as the University of St. Thomas, Hamline University and Macalester College — have also switched to test-optional.

Students who already submitted an ACT or SAT test score on their fall 2021 applications to the U can choose to not have it included in their application review. Those who do not submit test scores will receive the same consideration for admission, scholarships and the university’s honors program.

