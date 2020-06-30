The Gophers athletic department announced Tuesday that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

With student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts this month, the department administered 170 tests, per a release. The release did not state if any student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, though the athletics department did previously announce it would also administer those tests.

Most of the football team is on campus, anticipating beginning official activities July 13. Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball are also all in various states of return.

Those who tested positive “entered into protocol and are asked to self-isolate,” the release stated.

“During this time, they will have access to all necessary resources and food and will be in daily communication with members of Minnesota’s athletic medicine staff,” the release read. “Student-athletes will undergo additional testing and screening before they may physically participate in team activities. A team physician must also clear the student-athlete before they are permitted to return to athletic activity.”

The department will also conduct contract-tracing on those who tested positive, asking anyone potentially exposed to self-quarantine.

The Gophers plan to release testing updates at the end of every month, a department spokesman confirmed. Some programs, including Ohio State and Georgia, have declined to share the number of positive tests.

Many other schools have, though, with programs such as Houston, Kansas State and Arizona halting their voluntary workouts and campus returns because of either a surge in positive tests or increased cases in their states.

Around the Big Ten, Nebraska has tested about 250 student-athletes and staff and found eight positive for COVID-19, including five football players (seven student-athletes total) and one football staff member. Iowa has administered 408 tests with 17 positive results. Maryland reported no positive tests after testing 105 student-athletes.

Clemson has the most positive tests, with 37 football players and 43 total student-athletes after 290 tests. Twenty-five have since recovered.