Brian Thompson is now the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, one of the nation's largest health insurers.

UnitedHealth is part of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, Minnesota's largest public company.

Thompson joined UnitedHealth in 2004 and most recently led the Medicare and Medicaid businesses for UnitedHealthcare.

Thompson takes over for Dirk McMahon, who was promoted in February to president and chief operating officer of UnitedHealth Group until new CEO Andrew Witty.

"Brian's experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners, leading to continued and sustained long-term growth," Witty said on Wednesday.

UnitedHealthcare in December was providing coverage to 43 million people in the U.S.