Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the Vikings' hire of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, which ended a nearly three-week process. In going a completely different direction from Ed Donatell, head coach Kevin O'Connell is admitting his initial hiring mistake. This is a great hire, but let's hope it doesn't become part of a coordinator revolving door.

11:00: Kent Youngblood joins Rand for a look at Year 5 under Lindsay Whalen with the Gophers women's basketball team and the Lynx's options during free agency and the draft.

29:00: The Wild's post-break schedule started with a thud.

