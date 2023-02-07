The Vikings' winding path on the defensive coordinator search ends with Brian Flores, the 41-year-old former Dolphins head coach and Patriots assistant. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how the Vikings' nearly three-week hunt landed on Flores. They also discuss how Flores' approach, while also rooted in a 3-4 defensive system, might be a stark contrast to 2022's passiveness.
