The Vikings' winding path on the defensive coordinator search ends with Brian Flores, the 41-year-old former Dolphins head coach and Patriots assistant. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how the Vikings' nearly three-week hunt landed on Flores. They also discuss how Flores' approach, while also rooted in a 3-4 defensive system, might be a stark contrast to 2022's passiveness.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.