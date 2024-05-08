NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), down $6.18 to $64.25.
The ride-hailing company reported a surprising first-quarter loss and disappointing bookings results.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP), down $14.54 to $62.51.
The cloud-based commerce company gave investors a disappointing update to its financial forecast.
Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), up $19.40 to $293.39.
The cloud networking company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO), down $3.63 to $59.74.
The cloud-based communications company's revenue forecast for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down 36 cents to $9.89.
The electric vehicle maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
Match Group Inc. (MTCH), down $1.56 to $29.95.
The owner of Tinder, Match and other dating sites gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the quarter.
Lyft Inc. (LYFT), up 95 cents to $17.55.
The ride-hailing company beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), up $3.16 to $31.58.
The drive-thru coffee chain raised its revenue forecast for the year.