The United Auto Workers expanded its strike Thursday, this time to Ford's largest U.S. factory, which makes the F-Series Super Duty truck and the Expedition in Louisville, Ky.

Some 8,700 workers have walked off the job, significantly ratcheting up a strike that first involved 13,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler's owner Stellantis before expanding to include another 5,600 workers at 38 parts-distribution centers in 20 states.

Minnesota dealerships said they expect to be impacted by the latest labor upheaval.

"It will definitely impact us," said Fury Ford Waconia sales rep Stacy Kohout, noting that she has just two Ford Super Dutys and six Ford Expeditions on her lot.

"Once we sell those we have no idea when we are going to see them again. Nobody knows how long this is going to last. It could take a day or six months," she said.

Already the month-long UAW strike has reached other locations around the Twin Cities, with repercussions for parts dealers and service centers. Halted production on Ford trucks could sap an already limited supply of vehicles, driving up prices.

Kohout at Fury Ford said the strike that hit the Ford Bronco SUV plant one month ago has already delayed orders even further. Customers have been waiting a year for Bronco deliveries. For the last month, Fury Ford is just taking but sitting on new orders until the Bronco plant in Michigan reopens.

Ford was temporarily spared from the parts center strikes that the UAW called against GM and Stellantis on Sept. 22.

But with Thursday's expansion, the automaker is now front and center and back in the target of the UAW after union members turned down the company's latest labor proposal. Union members say they are fighting for better wages, restoration of pension benefits, the end of a two -tier wage-system and the right to unionize all future electric vehicle operations.

The Kentucky plant alone contributes $25 billion in sales to Ford's annual revenue, which was $158 billion last year.

Ford officials in Dearborn, Mich. called the strike expansion "grossly irresponsible" and "wrongheaded."

In a statement, Ford complained that "The UAW leadership's decision to reject this record contract offer – which the UAW has publicly described as the best offer on the table – and strike Kentucky Truck Plant, carries serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers."

Thursday's strike is a serious escalation of the UAW strike that first began on September 15 with workers picketing just three plants, one for each of the Big Three auto makers.

UAW members initially walked out of the GM assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo.; the Ford Ranger truck and Bronco SUV assembly plant in Wayne, Mich.; and the Stellantis assembly complex in Toledo, Ohio.