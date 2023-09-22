The United Auto Workers will expand their strike from three to 38 locations across 20 states, officials announced Friday, including a couple in the Twin Cities metro area.

The strike expansion comes one week after 13,000 UAW workers went on a partial strike, shutting down one factory from each of the big three auto makers: General Motors, Chrysler owner Stellantis and Ford. Friday at noon, UAW President Shawn Fain called for the strike to expand to additional GM and Stellantis parts distribution locations, including a Stellantis facility in Plymouth and a GM facility in Hudson, Wis.

UAW did not include more Ford locations, given that the union felt it made "real progress" this week during bargaining discussions, Fain said in a statement posted online Friday morning.

The new strike expansion means another 5,600 auto workers will jump on picket lines.

The move is a significant escalation and quite worrisome to car dealers, parts suppliers and auto transportation business owners across the the nation, including Minnesota.

Last week, various officials from the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association, Walser Automotive, Fury Motors and Twin Cities Die Castings said Minnesota's economy isn't immune from the strike, but the severity of new car shortages and financial disruptions will vary depending on how long and how widespread the strike becomes.

Until noon Friday, UAW autoworkers seeking higher wages and better retirement benefits were only striking at assembly lines at the GM plant in Wentzville, Mo.; the Ford Ranger truck and Bronco SUV plant in Wayne, Mich.; and the Stellantis complex in Toledo, Ohio.

In a Facebook post, Fain accused two of the big automakers of wasting time by not working quickly enough to address union members demands made two months ago.

In the meantime, "We've made real progress at Ford. We're not there yet. But I want you to see the direction that Ford is going and what we think that means for our contract fight."

Ford has eliminated its two tier-wage system at its Rawsonville Components and Sterling Axle locations — both in Michigan — meaning those workers "will now be on the same wage scale as assembly workers," Fain said. In addition, Ford also reinstated a long-suspended cost of living adjustment, converted its temporary workers to full status with profit sharing and provided select job security protections for workers in the event of layoffs.

"To be clear: we are not done at Ford. We still have serious issues to work through. But we do want to recognize that Ford is serious about reaching a deal," Fain said. "At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."

UAW officials complained GM and Stellantis have not provided sufficient cost of living adjustments to worker wages and are still rejecting the union's profit sharing proposals.

Automakers have complained in public about the need to invest profits into electrifying vehicles and maintained their officials are not greedy. They also have noted UAW workers make more than $80,000 a year, and that's without factoring in benefits and overtime.

