An elderly couple died in a crash involving a semitrailer truck Monday afternoon on a highway north of Virginia, Minn.

Both Fernando Tibayan, 81, and Filipinas Tibayan, 83, from Britt, Minn., died in the crash that happened about 3:35 p.m. on Hwy. 53 at Peppard Road, the State Patrol said.

Driver Fernando Tibayan was crossing the highway when his Toyota Camry was hit broadside by a northbound semitrailer truck, the patrol said.

The couple, who were wearing seat belts, died at the scene, the patrol said.

The truck driver, identified by the patrol as Thomas Rosik, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rosik, 65, of Marcell, Minn., was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Roads were snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash, the patrol's report said.