Adapted softball state tournaments happen this weekend? You read that right. The event is a little ahead of schedule, by design.

"Adapted soccer, floor hockey and softball had a proposal last year to shorten their seasons, based on student access and length of season, overlap with each of the adapted team sports and other factors," Lisa Quednow, Minnesota State High School League associate director, wrote in an email. "The Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association recommended the changes in an effort to help promote multi-sport adapted student athletes."

State tournaments in the CI (cognitively impaired) and PI (physically impaired) eight-team divisions take place Friday and Saturday inside the Chanhassen High School fieldhouse.

Tickets: Cost is $6 to $9. Tap here to purchase.

Broadcast: Neighborhood Sports Network, which requires a subscription, will stream the championship games at 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Tap here for details.

Here are a few teams to watch in each division.

CI Division

For the CI bracket, tap here.

BURNSVILLE/FARMINGTON/LAKEVILLE (6-1)

Key players: Seniors JT Koczur and Caden Roseth joined sophomore Cayleigh Sorenson as all-tournament selections a year ago.

Worth knowing: The Blazing Cats were undefeated state champions in 2023.

DAKOTA UNITED (7-1)

Key players: Senior captain Kyle Jacobson continues to play solidly at first base. He was recently recognized as the Adaptive Athlete of the Year for his solid contributions on and off the field. Senior captain Mark Manwarren also leads through his consistent pitching while batting in the Nos. 4 or 5 positions. Senior outfielder Jeffrey Rosga provides consistent outs in right-center and consistent performances at the plate. Junior Colin Price continues to provide solid defense at shortstop and also swings a potent bat.

Worth knowing: The Hawks finished second at state to Burnsville/Farmington/ Lakeville last season. They have split two regular-season games this spring with the Blazing Cats.

"The team is excited to have earned the all-important No. 1 seed for the South Division," coach Scott Oxley said. "Lots of really good teams out there, and we know that it will be a struggle to get back to the championship game."

OSSEO/PARK CENTER/MAPLE GROVE (8-0)

Key players: Senior pitcher Alec Singh led his team this season with consistent play. Stellar defensive help came from seniors Angel Deck and Jake Dettmann as well as eighth-grader Ethan Gulbranson. Offensive production comes from Cortez Crumble, Daniel Peters and senior Savanh Vongsa.

"The team played very well this season, and each player continues to grow improve their skills individually," coach Jodi Eggers said. "They've shown the power of working together, along with the success and friendships it brings."

Worth knowing: The team allowed just 20 runs this season and shut out two opponents.

PI Division

For the PI bracket, tap here.

DAKOTA UNITED (7-0)

Key players: Junior pitcher Cayden Needham remains arguably the Hawks' strongest asset on the field as a leader, hitter and contributor.

"He is a large vocal presence, and we love having him for one more year after this," coach Brett Kosidowski said. "He makes the engine go."

Seniors Amisha Etter and Sam Holland have matured into solid corner infielders after playing pivotal roles coming off the bench in previous seasons. Bryce Andrews and Dylan Burns are making solid contributions as seventh-grade rookies.

"We have been absolutely blessed with the players and families that we get to work with, and I have enjoyed all these years of coaching adapted sports," Kosidowski said. "It's the best gig in the MSHSL."

Worth knowing: The Hawks have not lost a state tournament game since 2018.

ROBBINSDALE/HOPKINS/MOUND WESTONKA (6-1)

Key players: Robins coach Marcus Onsum said his team's success this spring starts with four athletes: seniors Jayda Johnson, Nick Johnson and Jose Leon Estrada and eighth-grader Grady Lease.

Jayda Johnson is the Robins' starting pitcher and the team's heart and soul. She doesn't let the pressure of tough situations get to her, and the the rest of the team follows her lead. Johnson accounted for more than 70% of the outs recorded on defense this year. In seven games, she struck out 15 batters while walking just one. She was recently selected as the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association's Most Outstanding Player in the PI Division for 2023-24.

Senior Nick Johnson "is Mr. Versatile," Onsum said. He typically starts in left field and plays solid defense. He is willing to fill in at other positions and will gladly play in a wheelchair when that is needed. Johnson posted career highs this year in RBI (20), runs scored (14) and batting average (.870).

Starting center fielder Jose Leon Estrada rarely makes a mistake. He also fills in at the short fielder and shortstop positions when needed because he fields the ball cleanly and makes quick decisions. He hits the ball as hard as anyone in the game and is quick on the bases. He batted .800 this year with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Grady Lease is emerging as a future star. He starts at shortstop and is developing his fielding skills, but he makes the biggest impact at the plate. Lease batted .840 with 19 runs scored, 27 RBI and 10 home runs this spring.

Worth knowing: The Robins lost to Dakota United in the 2023 championship game and are eager to earn a redemption opportunity.

"This group feels like they can play with anyone at this point and is eagerly looking for a potential rematch with Dakota United on Saturday," Onsum said.