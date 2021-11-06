Two people were killed Friday in a single-vehicle accident in Red Lake County, in northwestern Minnesota.

Kathy Mae Jenkins, 70, of East Grand Forks, Minn., and Darrell Jack-Charles Herdt, 48, of Brooks, Minn., were westbound on Hwy. 92 just west of Brooks when their sports-utility vehicle drifted onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll before it came to rest in the ditch, the State Patrol said.

Both were dead at the scene. Jenkins, who was driving, was wearing a seat belt while Herdt was not, the State Patrol said. The accident occurred about 30 miles east of Crookston.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583