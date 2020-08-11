The Twins will rely on their bullpen tonight at Miller Park when "opener" Tyler Clippard starts against the Brewers (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Clippard (pictured) has a 1.17 ERA through 7.2 innings this season.

Randy Dobnak continued to be a lifesaver for the Twins as he used Eddie Rosario's grand slam to beat the Brewers on Monday night.

Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver are back in the lineup tonight against Brewers righthander Josh Lindblom (1-0, 4.15).

The Brewers activated Ryan Braun (infected finger) and he's back in their lineup.

The Twins picked up utilityman Ildemaro Vargas from the Diamondbacks before the game, and will make a roster move after the game to get Vargas on their 28-player roster.

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

BREWERS

Avisail Garcia, CF

Keston Hiura, DH

Christian Yelich, 2B

Jedd Gyorko, 1B

Ryan Braun, DH

Manny Pina, C

Ben Gamel, RF

Luis Urias, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS