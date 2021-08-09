THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Monday, 7:10 p.m. • BSN, 96.3-FM: TBA vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • BSN, 96.3-FM: RHP Griffin Jax (2-1, 5.63) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 4.44)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • YouTube, 96.3-FM: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (48-64) return from their longest road trip of the season to open their longest homestand of the season. The Twins went 5-4 on their three-city, nine-game trip by beating Houston 7-5 on Sunday, On this nine-game homestand, the Twins, who are 24-30 at home, will play three games each against the White Sox, Tampa Bay and Cleveland. ...The Twins are 4-12 against the Whtie Sox and 2-4 at Target Field. The teams met seven times in July, with the Twins going 3-4. ... Ober is facing Chicago for the fifth time in 13 MLB starts. He is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA vs. the White Sox, and the Twins are 2-2 in his four starts. ... 3B Josh Donaldson is hitting only .222 in 13 games vs. the White Sox this season, but he has four home runs and 13 RBI.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The AL Central-leading White Sox took a 10-game lead over second-place Cleveland — far and away the largest lead in MLB's six divisions — into their game Sunday night against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. ...After this series, the White Sox travel to Dyersville, Iowa, to take on the New York Yankees in the inaugural "Field of Dreams" game on Thursday. The first MLB game ever to take place in Iowa, it will be played on a field next to the one from the 1989 movie. ... The White Sox, who last won the season series vs. the Twins in 2016, are hitting .284 and have scored 109 runs (6.9 per game) over the 16 previous meetings. ... CF Luis Robert, last year's AL Gold Glove winner in center field, is expected to return Monday after injuring his right hip on May 2.